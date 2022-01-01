Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition or Alienware m15 R7 – what's better?

Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition vs m15 R7

Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
VS
Dell Alienware m15 R7
Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
Dell Alienware m15 R7
Display
Battery
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition and m15 R7 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 880 grams less (around 1.94 lbs)
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (150.5 vs 184 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
vs
Alienware m15 R7

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Dimensions 397.3 x 298.7 x 26.7 mm
15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches		 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches
Area 1187 cm2 (183.9 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.5% ~69.1%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 180 / 240 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz -
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition +17%
8.7 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R7
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers - 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
