Dell Alienware x17 R2 vs m17 R5 Ryzen Edition

69 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R2
VS
65 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
Dell Alienware x17 R2
Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 87 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x17 R2 and m17 R5 Ryzen Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 87 against 64 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 13-18% higher FPS
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x17 R2
vs
Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition

Case

Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
Dimensions 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches		 397.3 x 298.7 x 26.7 mm
15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches
Area 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) 1187 cm2 (183.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~69.5%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 7.2 mm
Colors White Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 / 330 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Alienware x17 R2 +24%
10.8 TFLOPS
Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 -
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.6 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

