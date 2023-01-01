Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5530 (2023): full specs and tests

Dell G15 5530 (2023)

Dell G15 5530 (2023)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~68.4%
  • Dimensions: 357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm (14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the G15 5530 (2023).
Performance
77
Gaming
51
Display
46
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
69
Case
50
NanoReview Score
56
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell G15 5530 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
Dimensions 357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches
Area 981 cm2 (152.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.4%
Side bezels 5.9 mm
Colors White, Gray, Purple
Transformer No
Opening angle 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 880 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 20 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1901
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13360
Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

