Dell G15 5530 (2023)
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~68.4%
- Dimensions: 357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm (14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches)
Review
Performance
77
Gaming
51
Display
46
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
69
Case
50
NanoReview Score
56
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell G15 5530 (2023)
Case
|Weight
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches
|Area
|981 cm2 (152.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~68.4%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray, Purple
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|880 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|20 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1901
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13360
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
GPU performance
6.42 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes