Dell G15 5530 (2023) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~68.4%

~68.4% Dimensions: 357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm (14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Battery: - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i5 13450HX Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX GPU: - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the G15 5530 (2023). Performance 77 Gaming 51 Display 46 Battery Life 55 Connectivity 69 Case 50 NanoReview Score 56

Case Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) Dimensions 357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches Area 981 cm2 (152.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~68.4% Side bezels 5.9 mm Colors White, Gray, Purple Transformer No Opening angle 140° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Bottom Charge power 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 880 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 13450HX Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Base frequency 2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz Cores 10 (6P + 4E) Threads 16 L3 Cache 20 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1901 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 13360 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes