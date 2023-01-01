Home > Laptop comparison > LOQ 16IRH8 or G15 5530 (2023) – what's better?

Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8 vs Dell G15 5530 (2023)

61 out of 100
Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8
VS
60 out of 100
Dell G15 5530 (2023)
Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8
Dell G15 5530 (2023)
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8 and Dell G15 5530 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5530 (2023)
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
LOQ 16IRH8
vs
G15 5530 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 277.59 x 21-25.9 mm
14.16 x 10.93 x 0.83-1.02 inches		 357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches
Area 998 cm2 (154.8 inches2) 981 cm2 (152.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.4% ~68.4%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Gray White, Gray, Purple
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
Max. brightness
LOQ 16IRH8 +40%
350 nits
G15 5530 (2023)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Bottom Bottom
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 240 / 330 W
Weight of AC adapter - 880 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 20 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
LOQ 16IRH8
1774
G15 5530 (2023) +8%
1912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
LOQ 16IRH8
11477
G15 5530 (2023) +16%
13323
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
LOQ 16IRH8
1818
G15 5530 (2023) +7%
1945
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
LOQ 16IRH8
13665
G15 5530 (2023) +33%
18239
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
LOQ 16IRH8 +11%
7.12 TFLOPS
G15 5530 (2023)
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

