Dell G5 15 5510 Launched: April 2021

April 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~68.9%

~68.9% Dimensions: 357.2 x 272.8 x 24.9 mm (14.06" x 10.74" x 0.98")

Display: - 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) Battery: - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i5 10200H Intel Core i7 10870H GPU: - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the G5 15 5510. Performance 64 Gaming 46 Display 53 Battery Life 64 Connectivity 69 Case 56 NanoReview Score 55

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell G5 15 5510

Case Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) Height 272.8 mm (10.74 inches) Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) Area 974 cm2 (151 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~68.9% Side bezels 5.9 mm Colors Black, Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Left Charge power 180 / 240 W

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 10200H Intel Core i7 10870H Base frequency 2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Fabrication process 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1078 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3595

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) Shading units 1024 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 2933 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 16 GB