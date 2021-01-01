Home > Laptop comparison > G5 15 5510: full specs and tests

Dell G5 15 5510

Dell G5 15 5510
  • Launched: April 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~68.9%
  • Dimensions: 357.2 x 272.8 x 24.9 mm (14.06" x 10.74" x 0.98")
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the G5 15 5510.
Performance
64
Gaming
46
Display
53
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
69
Case
56
NanoReview Score
55

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell G5 15 5510

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 974 cm2 (151 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.9%
Side bezels 5.9 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1078
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3595

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comments

