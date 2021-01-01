Home > Laptop comparison > G5 15 5510 or ROG Strix G15 G513 – what's better?

Dell G5 15 5510 vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513

Dell G5 15 5510
VS
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
Dell G5 15 5510
From $899
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell G5 15 5510 and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 15 5510
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) 354 mm (13.94 inches)
Height 272.8 mm (10.74 inches) 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
Area 974 cm2 (151 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.9% ~73.2%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 150 / 240 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G5 15 5510
3595
ROG Strix G15 G513 +100%
7204
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 15 9500 and G5 15 5510
2. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and G5 15 5510
3. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and G5 15 5510
4. G5 15 5500 and G5 15 5510
5. Inspiron 15 5505 and G5 15 5510
6. GS66 Stealth and ROG Strix G15 G513
7. ROG Strix G17 G713 and ROG Strix G15 G513
8. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and ROG Strix G15 G513
9. GE66 Raider and ROG Strix G15 G513
10. TUF Dash F15 FX516 and ROG Strix G15 G513

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and Dell G5 15 5510 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский