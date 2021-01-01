Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1): full specs and tests

Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)

  • Launched: April 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.5%
  • Dimensions: 321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-18.3 mm (12.66" x 8.32" x 0.64-0.72")
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1).
Performance
68
Gaming
40
Display
32
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
69
Case
90
NanoReview Score
51

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Width 321.5 mm (12.66 inches)
Height 211.3 mm (8.32 inches)
Thickness 16.3-18.3 mm (0.64-0.72 inches)
Area 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5%
Side bezels 5.8 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 600:1
sRGB color space 65%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 19.5 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4334
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5048

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight No
Key travel 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

