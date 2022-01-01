You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Battery - 64 Wh 87 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1155G7 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 64 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (105.2 vs 139.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches 321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-18.3 mm

12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.72 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.5% Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.8 mm Colors Silver, Green Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 39.67 dB 29 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 891:1 1217:1 sRGB color space 95.9% 53.9% Adobe RGB profile 69.3% 37% DCI-P3 color gamut 67% 36% Response time 30 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) 300 nits Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 87 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 15.2 V 19.5 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 276 gramm 318 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce MX450 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz - GPU boost clock 1320 MHz - FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) 2.703 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) +4% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 39.7 dB 73.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

