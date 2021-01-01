Dell Inspiron 14 7400 Launched: January 2020

January 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.4%

~84.4% Dimensions: 321.6 x 224.5 x 14.2-1.75 mm (12.66" x 8.84" x 0.56-0.07")

CPU: - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU: - Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 0GB (SSD)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) Width 321.6 mm (12.66 inches) Height 224.5 mm (8.84 inches) Thickness 14.2-1.75 mm (0.56-0.07 inches) Area 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% Side bezels 4.7 mm Colors Silver Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) 3000 RPM

Display 2560 x 1600 Size 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 208 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52 Wh Voltage 7.6 V Full charging time 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1291 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3630 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memoty type System Shared Shading units 640 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2