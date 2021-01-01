Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 7400: full specs and tests

Dell Inspiron 14 7400

  • Launched: January 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.4%
  • Dimensions: 321.6 x 224.5 x 14.2-1.75 mm (12.66" x 8.84" x 0.56-0.07")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 14 7400.
Performance
74
Gaming
43
Display
52
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
69
Case
97
NanoReview Score
58

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Width 321.6 mm (12.66 inches)
Height 224.5 mm (8.84 inches)
Thickness 14.2-1.75 mm (0.56-0.07 inches)
Area 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4%
Side bezels 4.7 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) 3000 RPM

Display

Size 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memoty type System Shared
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

