Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 vs Inspiron 14 7400
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
From $979
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
From $779
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
- Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
- Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~65%) battery – 86 against 52 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (111.9 vs 136.2 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|Width
|355.2 mm (13.98 inches)
|321.6 mm (12.66 inches)
|Height
|247.5 mm (9.74 inches)
|224.5 mm (8.84 inches)
|Thickness
|16.8-18.9 mm (0.66-0.74 inches)
|14.2-1.75 mm (0.56-0.07 inches)
|Area
|879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
|722 cm2 (111.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.4%
|~84.4%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|3000 RPM
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|226 ppi
|208 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.3 V
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1384
1258
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6139
4128
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1692
1297
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9271
4884
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
