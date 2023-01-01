Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 7430: full specs and tests

Dell Inspiron 14 7430

Dell Inspiron 14 7430
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.9%
  • Dimensions: 314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm (12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 14 7430.
Performance
58
Gaming
34
Display
38
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
81
Portability
87
NanoReview Score
52

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 14 7430

Case

Weight 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm
12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches
Area 711 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Silver
Material Aluminum
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
Contrast 800:1
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Cable length 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 8
L3 Cache 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5966
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1631
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5965
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Optional
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell Inspiron 14 7430 and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
2. Dell Inspiron 14 7430 and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
3. Dell Inspiron 14 7430 and Dell Inspiron 14 5430
4. Dell Inspiron 14 7430 and Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel)
5. Dell Inspiron 14 7430 and Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
6. Dell Inspiron 14 7430 and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
7. Dell Inspiron 14 7430 and LG Gram 14 (2023)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский