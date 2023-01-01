Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 3530 or Inspiron 14 7430 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 3530 vs Inspiron 14 7430

46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3530
VS
52 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7430
Dell Inspiron 15 3530
Dell Inspiron 14 7430
Display
1920 x 1200
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 3530 and Inspiron 14 7430 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3530
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7430
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 62% sharper screen – 162 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (110.2 vs 130.5 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 3530
vs
Inspiron 14 7430

Case

Weight 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
Dimensions 358.5 x 234.9 x 16.96-19.99 mm
14.11 x 9.25 x 0.67-0.79 inches		 314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm
12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches
Area 842 cm2 (130.5 inches2) 711 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~79.9%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Silver
Material Plastic Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Inspiron 15 3530
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
Inspiron 14 7430
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~18% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 800:1
Response time 20 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 3530
220 nits
Inspiron 14 7430 +14%
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 15 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 5 (1P + 4E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 6 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 25 W 45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 3530 +89%
2.703 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 7430
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204, Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint No Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Inspiron 14 7430:
    - The AMD model has LPDDR4X memory at 4266 MHz and lacks Thunderbolt support, unlike the Intel version.
    - A 2-in-1 convertible model also exists, which differs in terms of size and weight.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

