Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5540 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7430 Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 54 against 42 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 54 against 42 watt-hours Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (110.2 vs 129.4 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (110.2 vs 129.4 square inches) 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Case Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 20.8 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82 inches 314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm

12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 711 cm2 (110.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.9% Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gray Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Aluminum Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 800:1 800:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Latitude 5540 +60% 400 nits Inspiron 14 7430 250 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 54 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 15 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 / 65 / 100 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP - 45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance Latitude 5540 +89% 2.703 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 7430 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Inspiron 14 7430: - The AMD model has LPDDR4X memory at 4266 MHz and lacks Thunderbolt support, unlike the Intel version. - A 2-in-1 convertible model also exists, which differs in terms of size and weight.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.