Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
- Launched: July 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.6%
- Dimensions: 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm (12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches)
Review
Performance
78
Gaming
62
Display
45
Battery Life
54
Connectivity
69
Case
87
NanoReview Score
61
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.68 kg (3.7 lbs)
|Dimensions
|314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches
|Area
|714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.6%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Green
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|51.6 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1142:1
|sRGB color space
|99.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|69.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.8%
|Response time
|28 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|496 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10310
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1641
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13906
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1185 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1417 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
GPU performance
5.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|Max. ram size
|40 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes