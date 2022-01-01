Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 Plus 7420: full specs and tests

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
  • Launched: July 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.6%
  • Dimensions: 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm (12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Battery:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 14 Plus 7420.
Performance
78
Gaming
62
Display
45
Battery Life
54
Connectivity
69
Case
87
NanoReview Score
61
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420

Case

Weight 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches
Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Green
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 51.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1142:1
sRGB color space 99.3%
Adobe RGB profile 69.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.8%
Response time 28 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 496 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10310
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1641
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13906

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 84.7 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 vs Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
3. Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 vs Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
4. Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 vs XPS 13 Plus 9320
5. Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 vs MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
6. Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 vs XPS 13 9315
7. Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 vs Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)
8. Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 vs Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
9. Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 vs Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”)
10. Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 vs Swift 3 (SF314-512)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский