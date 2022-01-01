Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 Launched: July 2022

July 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.6%

~79.6% Dimensions: 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm (12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Battery: - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU: - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM: - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 14 Plus 7420. Performance 78 Gaming 62 Display 45 Battery Life 54 Connectivity 69 Case 87 NanoReview Score 61

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420

Case Weight 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% Side bezels 6.3 mm Colors Green Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 51.6 dB

Display 2240 x 1400 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1142:1 sRGB color space 99.3% Adobe RGB profile 69.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 68.8% Response time 28 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage 15 V Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 496 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1613 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10310 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1641 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 13906

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 Max. ram size 40 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 84.7 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes