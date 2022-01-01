Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 or Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 vs Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)

61 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery
CPU
GPU GeForce MX550 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 and Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours
  • 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Display has support for touch input
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
vs
Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches		 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches
Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~79.6%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Green Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 51.6 dB 45 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1142:1 657:1
sRGB color space 99.3% 56.2%
Adobe RGB profile 69.5% 38.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.8% 38.6%
Response time 28 ms 24 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15 V 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 496 gramm 276 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 40 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 84.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

