Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)

Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.6%
  • Dimensions: 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm (14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1).
Performance
56
Gaming
37
Display
35
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
79
Case
81
NanoReview Score
50
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6%
Side bezels 6.1 mm
Colors Silver, Green
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 30 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 10
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1460
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3973

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

