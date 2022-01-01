Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.6%

~82.6% Dimensions: 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm (14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery: - 64 Wh 87 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1). Performance 56 Gaming 37 Display 35 Battery Life 64 Connectivity 79 Case 81 NanoReview Score 50

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)

Case Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% Side bezels 6.1 mm Colors Silver, Green Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% Response time 30 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 87 Wh Voltage 15.2 V Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 10 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1460 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3973

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No