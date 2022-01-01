Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 or Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 vs Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)

61 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
VS
52 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU GeForce MX550 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 and Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
vs
Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs)
Dimensions 356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches		 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.3 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~82.6%
Side bezels 6 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Green Silver, Green
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 150° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 49.4 dB 39.67 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 891:1
sRGB color space 100% 95.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 67%
Response time 35 ms 30 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 130 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 501 gramm 276 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 +127%
6.14 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 87.8 dB 39.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 vs XPS 17 9720 (2022)
3. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 vs G15 5525
4. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 vs Inspiron 16 5625
5. Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) vs XPS 15 9520 (2022)
6. Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
7. Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) vs HP ENVY 15 (2021)
8. Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) vs Vostro 5620

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский