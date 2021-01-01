Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.9%
- Dimensions: 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm (12.04" x 8.17" x 0.67")
Review
Performance
57
Gaming
17
Display
43
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
58
Case
92
NanoReview Score
46
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|Width
|305.7 mm (12.04 inches)
|Height
|207.5 mm (8.17 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|Area
|634 cm2 (98.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.9%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 / 90 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|Shading units
|384
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes