Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.9%

~76.9% Dimensions: 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm (12.04" x 8.17" x 0.67")

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

Battery: - 42 Wh 63 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM: - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 128GB (SSD) 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD) 2048GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 5320 (2-in-1). Performance 57 Gaming 17 Display 43 Battery Life 57 Connectivity 58 Case 92 NanoReview Score 46

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)

Case Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) Width 305.7 mm (12.04 inches) Height 207.5 mm (8.17 inches) Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) Area 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% Side bezels 5.7 mm Colors Silver Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 63 Wh Voltage 11.4 V Full charging time 3:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 45 / 65 / 90 W

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 Bluetooth v5 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Fabrication process 10 nm

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Shading units 384 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable No Total slots 2