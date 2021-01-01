Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5320 (2-in-1): full specs and tests

Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)

Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.9%
  • Dimensions: 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm (12.04" x 8.17" x 0.67")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 5320 (2-in-1).
Performance
57
Gaming
17
Display
43
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
58
Case
92
NanoReview Score
46

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Width 305.7 mm (12.04 inches)
Height 207.5 mm (8.17 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9%
Side bezels 5.7 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 / 65 / 90 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v5
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
2. Dell XPS 17 9700 and Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
3. Dell XPS 15 9500 and Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
4. Dell G5 15 5505 SE and Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
5. Dell G7 15 7500 and Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
6. Dell Inspiron 14 5402 and Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
7. Dell Inspiron 15 5502 and Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
8. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 and Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
9. Dell Latitude 5520 and 5320 (2-in-1)
10. Dell Latitude 5420 and 5320 (2-in-1)

Comments

EnglishРусский