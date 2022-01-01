You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 41 Wh 58 Wh - 42 Wh 63 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5430 Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits

48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (98.3 vs 105.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.36 kg (3 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) Dimensions 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm

12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~76.9% Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time 25 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Latitude 5430 220 nits Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) +82% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh 42 Wh 63 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 3:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 45 / 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Base frequency 1.2 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.7 GHz Cores 6 4 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 10 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 5430 +31% 1448 Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) 1108 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 5430 +5% 3816 Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) 3649

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 12 GPU performance Latitude 5430 +70% 1.43 TFLOPS Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

