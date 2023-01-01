Dell Latitude 7340 Launched: March 2023

March 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.5%

~76.5% Dimensions: 299 x 213.2 x 16.44-17.75 mm (11.77 x 8.39 x 0.65-0.7 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) Battery: - 38 Wh 57 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 7340. Performance 61 Gaming 35 Display 40 Battery Life 59 Connectivity 81 Case 93 NanoReview Score 52

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 7340

Case Weight 1.15 kg (2.54 lbs) Dimensions 299 x 213.2 x 16.44-17.75 mm

11.77 x 8.39 x 0.65-0.7 inches Area 637 cm2 (98.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.5% Side bezels 2.3 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 57 Wh Voltage 7.6 V Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 60 / 65 / 100 W Cable length 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 287 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U Base frequency 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz Cores 10 (2P + 8E) Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1683 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7250 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1688 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 7271 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 with external Amp ALC1309D Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Size 12.5 x 6.7 cm Windows Precision Yes