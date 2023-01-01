Dell Latitude 7340
- Launched: March 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.5%
- Dimensions: 299 x 213.2 x 16.44-17.75 mm (11.77 x 8.39 x 0.65-0.7 inches)
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 7340
Case
|Weight
|1.15 kg (2.54 lbs)
|Dimensions
|299 x 213.2 x 16.44-17.75 mm
11.77 x 8.39 x 0.65-0.7 inches
|Area
|637 cm2 (98.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.5%
|Side bezels
|2.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|60 / 65 / 100 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|287 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7250
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1688
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7271
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281 with external Amp ALC1309D
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|12.5 x 6.7 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
Notes
- There are 3 body variants with different weights: ultralight at 2.17 lbs, aluminum at 2.55 lbs, and aluminum 2-in-1 at 2.86 lbs.
- Optional infrared sensor (for Windows Hello).
- Optional keyboard backlight.