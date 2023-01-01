Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 7340: full specs and tests

Dell Latitude 7340

Dell Latitude 7340
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.5%
  • Dimensions: 299 x 213.2 x 16.44-17.75 mm (11.77 x 8.39 x 0.65-0.7 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 7340.
Performance
61
Gaming
35
Display
40
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
81
Case
93
NanoReview Score
52
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 7340

Case

Weight 1.15 kg (2.54 lbs)
Dimensions 299 x 213.2 x 16.44-17.75 mm
11.77 x 8.39 x 0.65-0.7 inches
Area 637 cm2 (98.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.5%
Side bezels 2.3 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 60 / 65 / 100 W
Cable length 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 287 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7250
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1688
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7271
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 with external Amp ALC1309D
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 6.7 cm
Windows Precision Yes
Notes
    - There are 3 body variants with different weights: ultralight at 2.17 lbs, aluminum at 2.55 lbs, and aluminum 2-in-1 at 2.86 lbs.
    - Optional infrared sensor (for Windows Hello).
    - Optional keyboard backlight.

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell Latitude 7330 or Latitude 7340
2. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or Dell Latitude 7340
3. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) or Dell Latitude 7340
4. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") or Dell Latitude 7340
5. LG Gram 14 (2023) or Dell Latitude 7340
6. Dell Latitude 5340 or Latitude 7340
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский