Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 7340 or Latitude 5540 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 7340 vs Latitude 5540

52 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7340
VS
52 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5540
Dell Latitude 7340
Dell Latitude 5540
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 7340 and Latitude 5540 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7340
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (98.7 vs 129.4 square inches)
  • 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5540
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 42 against 38 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 7340
vs
Latitude 5540

Case

Weight 1.15 kg (2.54 lbs) 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
Dimensions 299 x 213.2 x 16.44-17.75 mm
11.77 x 8.39 x 0.65-0.7 inches		 357.8 x 233.3 x 20.8 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82 inches
Area 637 cm2 (98.8 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.5% ~80.4%
Side bezels 2.3 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 800:1
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 7340
250 nits
Latitude 5540 +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 / 65 / 100 W 60 / 65 / 100 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 287 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 7340 +15%
7286
Latitude 5540
6350
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 7340 +15%
7307
Latitude 5540
6346
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Latitude 7340
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 5540 +92%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 with external Amp ALC1309D Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Latitude 7340:
    - There are 3 body variants with different weights: ultralight at 2.17 lbs, aluminum at 2.55 lbs, and aluminum 2-in-1 at 2.86 lbs.
    - Optional infrared sensor (for Windows Hello).
    - Optional keyboard backlight.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and Dell Latitude 7340
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and Dell Latitude 7340
3. Dell Latitude 5340 and Latitude 7340
4. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and Dell Latitude 5540
5. Dell Inspiron 16 5630 and Latitude 5540
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 5540 and Latitude 7340 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский