Dell Latitude 7340 vs Latitude 5440
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7340
- Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
- Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5440
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 42 against 38 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.15 kg (2.54 lbs)
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|299 x 213.2 x 16.44-17.75 mm
11.77 x 8.39 x 0.65-0.7 inches
|321.4 x 212 x 19.1 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75 inches
|Area
|637 cm2 (98.8 inches2)
|681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.5%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|2.3 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|600:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|60 / 65 / 100 W
|60 / 65 / 100 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|275 / 287 grams
|350 / 380 / 430 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Latitude 7340 +4%
1667
1597
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 7340 +23%
7519
6106
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Latitude 7340 +4%
1688
1619
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 7340 +22%
7271
5979
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281 with external Amp ALC1309D
|Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.5 x 6.7 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Latitude 7340:
- There are 3 body variants with different weights: ultralight at 2.17 lbs, aluminum at 2.55 lbs, and aluminum 2-in-1 at 2.86 lbs.
- Optional infrared sensor (for Windows Hello).
- Optional keyboard backlight.
