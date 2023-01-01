Dell Latitude 7340 vs Latitude 5440 54 out of 100 VS 54 out of 100 Dell Latitude 7340 Dell Latitude 5440

Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 38 Wh 57 Wh - 42 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 0GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7340 Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs) Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5440 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 42 against 38 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 42 against 38 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Case Weight 1.15 kg (2.54 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 299 x 213.2 x 16.44-17.75 mm

11.77 x 8.39 x 0.65-0.7 inches 321.4 x 212 x 19.1 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75 inches Area 637 cm2 (98.8 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.5% ~79.3% Side bezels 2.3 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray Gray Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 600:1 1000:1 sRGB color space - 99% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Latitude 7340 250 nits Latitude 5440 +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 57 Wh 42 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 7.6 V 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 / 65 / 100 W 60 / 65 / 100 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 275 / 287 grams 350 / 380 / 430 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Latitude 7340 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 5440 +92% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 0GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 with external Amp ALC1309D Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Latitude 7340: - There are 3 body variants with different weights: ultralight at 2.17 lbs, aluminum at 2.55 lbs, and aluminum 2-in-1 at 2.86 lbs. - Optional infrared sensor (for Windows Hello). - Optional keyboard backlight.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.