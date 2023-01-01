Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 7340 or Latitude 5440 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7340
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5440
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 42 against 38 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 7340
vs
Latitude 5440

Case

Weight 1.15 kg (2.54 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 299 x 213.2 x 16.44-17.75 mm
11.77 x 8.39 x 0.65-0.7 inches		 321.4 x 212 x 19.1 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75 inches
Area 637 cm2 (98.8 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.5% ~79.3%
Side bezels 2.3 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 99%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 7340
250 nits
Latitude 5440 +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 / 65 / 100 W 60 / 65 / 100 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 275 / 287 grams 350 / 380 / 430 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 7340 +23%
7519
Latitude 5440
6106
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 7340 +22%
7271
Latitude 5440
5979
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Latitude 7340
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 5440 +92%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 with external Amp ALC1309D Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Latitude 7340:
    - There are 3 body variants with different weights: ultralight at 2.17 lbs, aluminum at 2.55 lbs, and aluminum 2-in-1 at 2.86 lbs.
    - Optional infrared sensor (for Windows Hello).
    - Optional keyboard backlight.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

