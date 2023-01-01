Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 7440: full specs and tests

Dell Latitude 7440

Dell Latitude 7440
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.5%
  • Dimensions: 313 x 222.75 x 17.1-18.19 mm (12.32 x 8.77 x 0.67-0.72 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 7440.
Performance
61
Gaming
35
Display
41
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
81
Portability
90
NanoReview Score
56

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 7440

Case

Weight 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs)
Dimensions 313 x 222.75 x 17.1-18.19 mm
12.32 x 8.77 x 0.67-0.72 inches
Area 697 cm2 (108 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5%
Side bezels 5.8 mm
Colors Gray
Material Aluminum
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 60 / 65 / 100 W
Cable length 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 288 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1653
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7258
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1675
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7199
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 4.0
Power 4x2W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Optional
Infrared sensor Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 7.2 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

