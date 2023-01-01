Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Battery 51 Wh - 38 Wh 57 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 51 against 38 watt-hours

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (91.3 vs 108 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7440 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches 313 x 222.75 x 17.1-18.19 mm

12.32 x 8.77 x 0.67-0.72 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 697 cm2 (108 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~81.5% Side bezels 3.4 mm 5.8 mm Colors Blue, Burgundy Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal - No Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 13.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 169 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 9315 +25% 500 nits Latitude 7440 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 38 Wh 57 Wh Voltage - 7.6 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 45 W 60 / 65 / 100 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter - 288 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 7440 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power 4x2W 4x2W Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size - 13.3 x 7.2 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.