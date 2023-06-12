Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Battery 38 Wh - 38 Wh 57 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G10 User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7440 Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (108 vs 119.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.36 kg (3 lbs) 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) Dimensions 315.46 x 244.02 x 19.3 mm

12.42 x 9.61 x 0.76 inches 313 x 222.75 x 17.1-18.19 mm

12.32 x 8.77 x 0.67-0.72 inches Area 770 cm2 (119.4 inches2) 697 cm2 (108 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.8% ~81.5% Side bezels 7 mm 5.8 mm Colors Silver Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 38.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor - No Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness EliteBook 840 G10 250 nits Latitude 7440 +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 38 Wh 57 Wh Voltage - 7.6 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 60 / 65 / 100 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter - 259 / 288 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance EliteBook 840 G10 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 7440 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 4.0 4.0 Power 4x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Optional Yes Touchpad Size - 13.3 x 7.2 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Latitude 7440: - There's an Ultralight model available which is lighter and more compact (220.2 x 313 x 17.15-17.95 mm, 1.05 kg). - A 2-in-1 model differs in size and weight (222.75 x 313 x 17.1-18.21 mm, 1.52 kg).

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.