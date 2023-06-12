Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 840 G10 or Latitude 7440 – what's better?

HP EliteBook 840 G10 vs Dell Latitude 7440

52 out of 100
HP EliteBook 840 G10
VS
53 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7440
HP EliteBook 840 G10
Dell Latitude 7440
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 38 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 840 G10 and Dell Latitude 7440 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G10
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7440
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (108 vs 119.3 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 840 G10
vs
Latitude 7440

Case

Weight 1.36 kg (3 lbs) 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs)
Dimensions 315.46 x 244.02 x 19.3 mm
12.42 x 9.61 x 0.76 inches		 313 x 222.75 x 17.1-18.19 mm
12.32 x 8.77 x 0.67-0.72 inches
Area 770 cm2 (119.4 inches2) 697 cm2 (108 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.8% ~81.5%
Side bezels 7 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 38.2 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor - No
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
EliteBook 840 G10
250 nits
Latitude 7440 +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 60 / 65 / 100 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 259 / 288 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
EliteBook 840 G10
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 7440
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 4.0 4.0
Power 4x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Optional Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.3 x 7.2 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Latitude 7440:
    - There's an Ultralight model available which is lighter and more compact (220.2 x 313 x 17.15-17.95 mm, 1.05 kg).
    - A 2-in-1 model differs in size and weight (222.75 x 313 x 17.1-18.21 mm, 1.52 kg).
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Dell Latitude 7440
2. Dell Latitude 7430 and Latitude 7440
3. Dell Latitude 9440 and Latitude 7440
4. Dell XPS 13 9315 and Latitude 7440
5. Dell Latitude 7340 and Latitude 7440
6. HP EliteBook 840 G9 and 840 G10
7. HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10 and EliteBook 840 G10
8. HP EliteBook 860 G10 and 840 G10
9. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 and HP EliteBook 840 G10
10. HP EliteBook 640 G10 and 840 G10
Compare other laptops (760+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 7440 and HP EliteBook 840 G10 or ask any questions
Avatar
ComputerNerd 12 June 2023 22:46
I'd never thought I would say this, but the new HP EliteBook is better than the newest Dell Latitude this time. Not a blowout win, but by a small margin. - Slightly better CPU performance even with the exact same CPU. - Adjustable RAM. - Amazing QHD web camera. This is the first business laptop with a QHD web camera built in. - HDMI 2.1 port. - Higher max brightness. - Slightly lighter to carry around.
+2 Reply
Promotion
EnglishРусский