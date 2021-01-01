Dell Precision 17 5760
- Launched: June 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~90.3%
- Dimensions: 374.4 x 248 x 8.6-13.1 mm (14.74" x 9.76" x 0.34-0.52")
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Precision 17 5760
Case
|Weight
|2.13 kg (4.7 lbs)
|Width
|374.4 mm (14.74 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6-13.1 mm (0.34-0.52 inches)
|Area
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.3%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1505
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7143
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1492
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9532
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|256
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
0.46 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|No
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes