55 out of 100
Dell Precision 5770
VS
55 out of 100
Dell Precision 17 5760
Dell Precision 5770
Dell Precision 17 5760
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 5770 and Precision 17 5760 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5770
  • Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 5770
vs
Precision 17 5760

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 2.13 kg (4.7 lbs)
Dimensions 374.48 x 248.08 x 13.15-19.54 mm
14.74 x 9.77 x 0.52-0.77 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 8.6-13.1 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.34-0.52 inches
Area 929 cm2 (144 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.2% ~90.3%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 5770
500 nits
Precision 17 5760
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 90 / 130 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1450 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8
GPU performance
Precision 5770 +90%
1.41 TFLOPS
Precision 17 5760
0.742 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm 15.0 x 8.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

