Dell Precision 3581 Launched: March 2023

March 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.4%

~80.4% Dimensions: 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.7-24.7 mm (14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.97 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery: - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU: - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Precision 3581. Performance 74 Gaming 59 Display 36 Battery Life 58 Connectivity 81 Case 72 NanoReview Score 57

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Precision 3581

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.7-24.7 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.97 inches Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% Side bezels 6.2 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Liquid metal No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage 15.2 V Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 100 / 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H Base frequency 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 12 (4P + 8E) Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1739 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 11870 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1840 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 14134 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 630 MHz GPU boost clock 1140 MHz FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No