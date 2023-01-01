Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 3581: full specs and tests

Dell Precision 3581

Dell Precision 3581
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.4%
  • Dimensions: 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.7-24.7 mm (14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.97 inches)
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Precision 3581.
Performance
74
Gaming
59
Display
36
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
81
Case
72
NanoReview Score
57
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Precision 3581

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.7-24.7 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.97 inches
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4%
Side bezels 6.2 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 100 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1739
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11870
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1840
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14134
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 630 MHz
GPU boost clock 1140 MHz
FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

