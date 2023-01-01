Dell Precision 3581 vs Precision 3480 57 out of 100 VS 52 out of 100 Dell Precision 3581 Dell Precision 3480

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 64 Wh 97 Wh - 42 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1370P GPU - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 3581 Can run popular games at about 137-187% higher FPS

Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 64 against 42 watt-hours Advantages of the Dell Precision 3480 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (105.5 vs 129.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.7-24.7 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.97 inches 321.35 x 212 x 19.06-21.04 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75-0.83 inches Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.3% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 1000:1 Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Precision 3581 400 nits Precision 3480 400 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 97 Wh 42 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 130 W 65 / 100 / 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1370P Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E) Threads 16 12 L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 3581 +4% 1721 Precision 3480 1662 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 3581 +66% 11870 Precision 3480 7141 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 3581 +6% 1793 Precision 3480 1698 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 3581 +94% 13989 Precision 3480 7206 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 630 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~11 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Precision 3581 +249% 4.92 TFLOPS Precision 3480 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.