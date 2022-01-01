Dell Precision 5470 Launched: March 2022

March 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~87%

~87% Dimensions: 310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm (12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches)

Display: 1920 x 1200, 2560 x 1600
CPU: Intel Core i5 12500H, Intel Core i5 12600H, Intel Core i7 12700H, Intel Core i7 12800H, Intel Core i9 12900H, Intel Core i9 12900HK
RAM: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB
Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB, 2048GB, 4096GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Precision 5470. Performance 80 Gaming 41 Display 42 Battery Life 60 Connectivity 98 Case 86 NanoReview Score 63

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Precision 5470

Case Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) Dimensions 310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm

12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches Area 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87% Side bezels 4.6 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 90 / 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1667 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10376 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1698 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 14558

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 Power 2x4W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes