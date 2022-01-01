Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5470: full specs and tests

Dell Precision 5470

Dell Precision 5470
  • Launched: March 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~87%
  • Dimensions: 310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm (12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Precision 5470.
Performance
80
Gaming
41
Display
42
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
98
Case
86
NanoReview Score
63
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Precision 5470

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
Dimensions 310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm
12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches
Area 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87%
Side bezels 4.6 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1667
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10376
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1698
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14558

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0
Power 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell Precision 5560 vs Dell Precision 5470
2. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Dell Precision 5470
3. Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip vs Dell Precision 5470
4. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Dell Precision 5470
5. Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) vs Dell Precision 5470
6. Dell Latitude 9430 vs Dell Precision 5470
7. Dell Latitude 7430 vs Dell Precision 5470
8. Huawei MateBook 14 vs Dell Precision 5470
9. Dell Latitude 5431 vs Dell Precision 5470
10. Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 vs Dell Precision 5470

Comments

EnglishРусский