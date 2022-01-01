Dell Precision 5470
- Launched: March 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~87%
- Dimensions: 310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm (12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches)
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Precision 5470
Case
|Weight
|1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
|Dimensions
|310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm
12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches
|Area
|653 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~87%
|Side bezels
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1667
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10376
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1698
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14558
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|Power
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes