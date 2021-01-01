Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9305: full specs and tests

Dell XPS 13 9305

  • Launched: March 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.1%
  • Dimensions: 302 x 199 x 15.8 mm (11.89" x 7.83" x 0.62")
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the XPS 13 9305.
Performance
62
Gaming
22
Display
42
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
88
Case
96
NanoReview Score
52

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell XPS 13 9305

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
Width 302 mm (11.89 inches)
Height 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1%
Side bezels 3.8 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2
USB-A No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2489

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comments

