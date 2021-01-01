Dell XPS 13 9305 Launched: March 2021

March 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.1%

~81.1% Dimensions: 302 x 199 x 15.8 mm (11.89" x 7.83" x 0.62")

Display: - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU: - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the XPS 13 9305. Performance 62 Gaming 22 Display 42 Battery Life 64 Connectivity 88 Case 96 NanoReview Score 52

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell XPS 13 9305

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) Width 302 mm (11.89 inches) Height 199 mm (7.83 inches) Thickness 15.8 mm (0.62 inches) Area 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% Side bezels 3.8 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Glossy (Antireflective)

Battery Capacity 52 Wh Voltage 7.6 V Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 45 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 USB-A No HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 2 Threads 4 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1252 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2489

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 384 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2