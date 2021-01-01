Dell XPS 13 9305
- Launched: March 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.1%
- Dimensions: 302 x 199 x 15.8 mm (11.89" x 7.83" x 0.62")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
62
Gaming
22
Display
42
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
88
Case
96
NanoReview Score
52
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell XPS 13 9305
Case
|Weight
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|Width
|302 mm (11.89 inches)
|Height
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|Thickness
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.1%
|Side bezels
|3.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2489
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes