Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9520 (2022) or XPS 13 9305 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs XPS 13 9305

63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
VS
48 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9305
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Dell XPS 13 9305
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 52 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and XPS 13 9305 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Around 6.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 273-372% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56 against 52 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (93.1 vs 122.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
vs
XPS 13 9305

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches		 302 x 199 x 15.8 mm
11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches
Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~81.1%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 3.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms 30 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +25%
500 nits
XPS 13 9305
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 7.6 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 12 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 18 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +330%
10606
XPS 13 9305
2464
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +506%
14751
XPS 13 9305
2436

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 12
GPU performance
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +496%
5.01 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9305
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x2 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3271-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
3. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or XPS 15 9510 (2021)
4. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
5. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
6. Dell XPS 13 9305 or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
7. Dell XPS 13 9305 or XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
8. Dell XPS 13 9305 or ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
9. Dell XPS 13 9305 or Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
10. Dell XPS 13 9305 or ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 9305 and XPS 15 9520 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский