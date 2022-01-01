Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs XPS 13 9305
Review
Performance
System and application performance
45
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
27
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
41
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
86
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
97
NanoReview Score
48
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|Dimensions
|295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
|302 x 199 x 15.8 mm
11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches
|Area
|588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.6%
|~81.1%
|Side bezels
|3.3 mm
|3.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|2000:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|30 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|7.6 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|60 W
|45 / 65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|12
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +23%
1485
1210
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +174%
6740
2464
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1341
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2436
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|4x2 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC1319D
|Realtek ALC3271-CG
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
