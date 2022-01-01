You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches 302 x 199 x 15.8 mm

11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~81.1% Side bezels 3.3 mm 3.8 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 13.4 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 169 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 2000:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 35 ms 30 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 Plus 9320 +25% 500 nits XPS 13 9305 400 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 52 Wh Voltage 11.55 V 7.6 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 60 W 45 / 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12 GPU performance XPS 13 Plus 9320 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS XPS 13 9305 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x2 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D Realtek ALC3271-CG Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.