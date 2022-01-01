Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 Plus 9320: full specs and tests

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~88.6%
  • Dimensions: 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm (11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the XPS 13 Plus 9320.
Performance
65
Gaming
23
Display
44
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
79
Case
97
NanoReview Score
54
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

Case

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6%
Side bezels 3.3 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 60 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1492
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6809

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.2
Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

