You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 3024 x 1964 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (91.1 vs 107.1 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 210-287% higher FPS

Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 70 against 55 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

50% sharper screen – 254 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~84.6% Side bezels 3.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 45.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 3024 x 1964 Size 13.4 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 169 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 940:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 99% - Adobe RGB profile 71% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69% - Response time 33 ms - Max. brightness XPS 13 Plus 9320 500 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 70 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Full charging time 2:40 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 60 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 254 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 15 W 35 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1344 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 76 GPU performance XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +382% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D - Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 79 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.