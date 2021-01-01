Dell XPS 15 9500 Launched: May 2020

May 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~89.2%

~89.2% Dimensions: 344 x 230 x 18 mm (13.54" x 9.06" x 0.71")

Display: - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery: - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i9 10885H RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the XPS 15 9500. Performance 72 Gaming 66 Display 42 Battery Life 63 Connectivity 86 Case 81 NanoReview Score 63

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell XPS 15 9500

Case Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) Width 344 mm (13.54 inches) Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) Area 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89.2% Side bezels 4 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Opening angle 140° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM Noise level 46 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% Adobe RGB profile 89.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 94% Response time 43 ms Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh Full charging time 3:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 Power 2x5W Loudness 84.2 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 3x USB 3.1 USB-A No HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i9 10885H Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Fabrication process 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1133 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4030 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 450 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2118

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1350 MHz GPU boost clock 1485 MHz FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) Shading units 1024 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 2933 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB