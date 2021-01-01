Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 840 G8 or XPS 15 9500 – what's better?

HP EliteBook 840 G8 vs Dell XPS 15 9500

HP EliteBook 840 G8
VS
Dell XPS 15 9500
HP EliteBook 840 G8
From $2014
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
Display
Battery 53 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 840 G8 and Dell XPS 15 9500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (107.6 vs 122.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Can run popular games at about 64-87% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 840 G8
vs
XPS 15 9500

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 323.3 mm (12.73 inches) 344 mm (13.54 inches)
Height 214.6 mm (8.45 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~89.2%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 4 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level - 46 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 89.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness
EliteBook 840 G8 +100%
1000 nits
XPS 15 9500
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x5W
Loudness - 84.2 dB
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 840 G8 +20%
1310
XPS 15 9500
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
EliteBook 840 G8 +27%
4346
XPS 15 9500
3414
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

