Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9510 (2021): full specs and tests

Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Launched: June 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~89%
  • Dimensions: 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm (13.57" x 9.06" x 0.71")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the XPS 15 9510 (2021).
Performance
87
Gaming
54
Display
45
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
86
Case
82
NanoReview Score
65

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Width 344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89%
Side bezels 4.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1395
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4892
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3713

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Power 2x2.5W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0
USB-A No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Dell XPS 17 9700
3. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Dell XPS 15 9500
4. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
5. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Dell XPS 13 9310
6. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 15 5505
7. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 15 5510
8. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
9. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
10. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
11. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
12. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)

Comments

EnglishРусский