Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Launched: June 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~89%
- Dimensions: 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm (13.57" x 9.06" x 0.71")
Review
Performance
87
Gaming
54
Display
45
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
86
Case
82
NanoReview Score
65
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Width
|344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
|Height
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1395
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4892
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3713
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
4.329 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|Power
|2x2.5W
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|No
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes