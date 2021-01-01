Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

67 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
VS
68 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
From $979
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (122.9 vs 136.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 7-9% higher FPS
  • 56% sharper screen – 226 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
Dimensions 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~84.4%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 38.2 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 99.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 74.1%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +67%
500 nits
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.3 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 473 gramm 486 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1343 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
5.5 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +12%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 88.8 dB 75.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 9.1 cm 13.5 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (16.7%)
5 (83.3%)
Total votes: 6

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 17 9700 or XPS 15 9510 (2021)
2. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) or Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
3. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
4. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 or XPS 15 9510 (2021)
5. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 or XPS 15 9510 (2021)
6. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 or Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
7. Dell Inspiron 15 7506 or Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and XPS 15 9510 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский