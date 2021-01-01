Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
From $979
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (122.9 vs 136.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 7-9% higher FPS
- 56% sharper screen – 226 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches
|Area
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89%
|~84.4%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level
|38.2 dB
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|226 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|74.1%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.3 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|473 gramm
|486 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1440
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6188
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1757
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9359
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1343 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.5 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|88.8 dB
|75.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|15.1 x 9.1 cm
|13.5 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
