Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Launched: March 2022

March 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~90.3%

~90.3% Dimensions: 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm (14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the XPS 17 9720 (2022). Performance 83 Gaming 63 Display 37 Battery Life 67 Connectivity 98 Case 72 NanoReview Score 65

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Case Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% Side bezels 4.1 mm Colors Black, Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh Voltage 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK Base frequency 3.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1764 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10888 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1743 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 15275

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 60 W Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.2 Power 4x2W Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No