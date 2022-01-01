Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9720 (2022): full specs and tests

Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

  • Launched: March 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~90.3%
  • Dimensions: 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm (14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the XPS 17 9720 (2022).
Performance
83
Gaming
63
Display
37
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
98
Case
72
NanoReview Score
65
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3%
Side bezels 4.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1764
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10888
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1743
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15275

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.2
Power 4x2W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

