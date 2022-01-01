You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 97 Wh - 56 Wh 97 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i9 11980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 97 against 56 watt-hours

Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Case Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches 374.4 x 248 x 19 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~90.3% Side bezels 4.1 mm 4.1 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 17 9720 (2022) 500 nits XPS 17 9710 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 56 Wh 97 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 130 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 508 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 60 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance XPS 17 9720 (2022) 6.14 TFLOPS XPS 17 9710 (2021) 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 4x2W 2x2W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 78.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 8.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.