You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3456 x 2234 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~86.2% Side bezels 4.1 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3456 x 2234 Size 17 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 133 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness XPS 17 9720 (2022) 500 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 130 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 508 grams 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 60 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1344 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 76 GPU performance XPS 17 9720 (2022) 6.14 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +11% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG - Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 79.8 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

