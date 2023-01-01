Framework Laptop
- Launched: May 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.1%
- Dimensions: 296 x 229 x 15.85 mm (11.65 x 9.02 x 0.62 inches)
Review
Performance
58
Gaming
35
Display
49
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
98
Case
92
NanoReview Score
56
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Framework Laptop
Case
|Weight
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|296 x 229 x 15.85 mm
11.65 x 9.02 x 0.62 inches
|Area
|678 cm2 (105.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.1%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|51 dB
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|201 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|Resolution
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1360:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Charging port position
|-
|Charge power
|60 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1540
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7581
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1456
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8905
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Loudness
|79.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 76.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes