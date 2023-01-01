Home > Laptop comparison > Framework Laptop: full specs and tests

Framework Laptop

Framework Laptop
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.1%
  • Dimensions: 296 x 229 x 15.85 mm (11.65 x 9.02 x 0.62 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Framework Laptop.
Performance
58
Gaming
35
Display
49
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
98
Case
92
NanoReview Score
56
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Framework Laptop

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 296 x 229 x 15.85 mm
11.65 x 9.02 x 0.62 inches
Area 678 cm2 (105.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.1%
Side bezels 5.3 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 51 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1360:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
Charging port position -
Charge power 60 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1540
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7581
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1456
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8905
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Loudness 79.3 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 76.6 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

