Framework Laptop Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.1%

~80.1% Dimensions: 296 x 229 x 15.85 mm (11.65 x 9.02 x 0.62 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Framework Laptop. Performance 58 Gaming 35 Display 49 Battery Life 57 Connectivity 98 Case 92 NanoReview Score 56

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Framework Laptop

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 296 x 229 x 15.85 mm

11.65 x 9.02 x 0.62 inches Area 678 cm2 (105.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.1% Side bezels 5.3 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 51 dB

Display 2256 x 1504 Size 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1360:1 sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes Charging port position - Charge power 60 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 12 (4P + 8E) Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1540 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7581 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1456 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 8905 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Loudness 79.3 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No