Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Framework Laptop 16 Can run popular games at about 741-1010% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 741-1010% higher FPS Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 85 against 55 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 85 against 55 watt-hours Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Framework Laptop 13 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs) Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (105.1 vs 160.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 356.58 x 290.2 x 17.95 mm

14.04 x 11.43 x 0.71 inches 296 x 229 x 15.85 mm

11.65 x 9.02 x 0.62 inches Area 1035 cm2 (160.5 inches2) 678 cm2 (105.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.7% ~80.1% Side bezels 6 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black, Gray, Orange, Purple Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal Yes No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) - 49.2 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 2256 x 1504 Size 16 inches 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 201 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology FreeSync No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Laptop 16 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 Laptop 13 13.5″ (3:2 ratio) = 84.1 in2 ~ 36% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1397:1 sRGB color space - 97.1% Adobe RGB profile - 71.1% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.9% Response time 9 ms 44 ms Max. brightness Laptop 16 +25% 500 nits Laptop 13 400 nits

Battery Capacity 85 Wh 55 Wh 61 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position - - Charge power 180 W 60 W Weight of AC adapter - 313 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 7700S 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 100 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2500 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 20.4 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~18 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 20 GPU performance Laptop 16 +1347% 20.4 TFLOPS Laptop 13 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1318 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 77.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.2 x 7.6 cm 11.5 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Laptop 13: - You can customize 4 slots to accommodate a variety of different ports.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.