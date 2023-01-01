Framework Laptop 16 vs Laptop 13
Review
Key Differences
Advantages of the Framework Laptop 16
- Can run popular games at about 741-1010% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 85 against 55 watt-hours
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Framework Laptop 13
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (105.1 vs 160.4 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.58 x 290.2 x 17.95 mm
14.04 x 11.43 x 0.71 inches
|296 x 229 x 15.85 mm
11.65 x 9.02 x 0.62 inches
|Area
|1035 cm2 (160.5 inches2)
|678 cm2 (105.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.7%
|~80.1%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Orange, Purple
|Silver
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|49.2 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|201 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|FreeSync
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
Laptop 16
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Laptop 13
13.5″ (3:2 ratio) = 84.1 in2
~36% more screen space
|Contrast
|1500:1
|1397:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|97.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|71.1%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|68.9%
|Response time
|9 ms
|44 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|-
|-
|Charge power
|180 W
|60 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|313 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.8 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 780M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2500 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|20.4 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~18 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|128
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC1318
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|77.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|4x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|12.2 x 7.6 cm
|11.5 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Laptop 13:
- You can customize 4 slots to accommodate a variety of different ports.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
