Framework Laptop 16 vs Laptop 13

75 out of 100
Framework Laptop 16
VS
57 out of 100
Framework Laptop 13
Framework Laptop 16
Framework Laptop 13
Battery 85 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Framework Laptop 16 and Laptop 13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Framework Laptop 16
  • Can run popular games at about 741-1010% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 85 against 55 watt-hours
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Framework Laptop 13
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (105.1 vs 160.4 square inches)

Value for money

VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Laptop 16
vs
Laptop 13

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 356.58 x 290.2 x 17.95 mm
14.04 x 11.43 x 0.71 inches		 296 x 229 x 15.85 mm
11.65 x 9.02 x 0.62 inches
Area 1035 cm2 (160.5 inches2) 678 cm2 (105.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.7% ~80.1%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Orange, Purple Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) - 49.2 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology FreeSync No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Laptop 16
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Laptop 13
13.5″ (3:2 ratio) = 84.1 in2
~36% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1397:1
sRGB color space - 97.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 71.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.9%
Response time 9 ms 44 ms
Max. brightness
Laptop 16 +25%
500 nits
Laptop 13
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position - -
Charge power 180 W 60 W
Weight of AC adapter - 313 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.8 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Laptop 16 +26%
1940
Laptop 13
1537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Laptop 16 +89%
14222
Laptop 13
7520
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Laptop 16 +20%
1721
Laptop 13
1437
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Laptop 16 +97%
17720
Laptop 13
9011
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 20.4 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~18 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 20
GPU performance
Laptop 16 +1347%
20.4 TFLOPS
Laptop 13
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1318 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.2 x 7.6 cm 11.5 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Laptop 13:
    - You can customize 4 slots to accommodate a variety of different ports.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

