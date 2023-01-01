Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 650 G10: full specs and tests

HP EliteBook 650 G10

HP EliteBook 650 G10
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80%
  • Dimensions: 359.15 x 233.68 x 19.81 mm (14.14 x 9.2 x 0.78 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the EliteBook 650 G10.
Performance
60
Gaming
35
Display
34
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
81
Portability
77
NanoReview Score
51

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP EliteBook 650 G10

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 359.15 x 233.68 x 19.81 mm
14.14 x 9.2 x 0.78 inches
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80%
Side bezels 6.9 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 65 W
Cable length 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 311 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 8
L3 Cache 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1656
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6304
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1694
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6273
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Optional
Infrared sensor Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

