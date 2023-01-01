Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 1920 x 1080 (1000 nits) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 51.3 Wh - 42 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 650 G10 Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 51.3 against 42 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 51.3 against 42 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5540 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs) Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) Dimensions 359.15 x 233.68 x 19.81 mm

14.14 x 9.2 x 0.78 inches 357.8 x 233.3 x 20.8 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82 inches Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~80.4% Side bezels 6.9 mm 6.2 mm Colors Silver Gray Material - Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 1920 x 1080 (1000 nits) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast - 800:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness EliteBook 650 G10 250 nits Latitude 5540 +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51.3 Wh 42 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 60 / 65 / 100 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 311 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 45 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance EliteBook 650 G10 1.43 TFLOPS Latitude 5540 +89% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight - Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.