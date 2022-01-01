HP ENVY 16 (2022) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.5%

~83.5% Dimensions: 357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm (14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) CPU: - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU: - Intel Arc 3 A370M GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ENVY 16 (2022). Performance 82 Gaming 55 Display 64 Battery Life 60 Connectivity 79 Case 70 NanoReview Score 67

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ENVY 16 (2022)

Case Weight 2.32 kg (5.12 lbs) Dimensions 357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm

14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches Area 900 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.5% Side bezels 5.3 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) Size 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 150 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1669 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10284 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1691 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 14780

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No