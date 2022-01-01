Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 16 (2022): full specs and tests

HP ENVY 16 (2022)

HP ENVY 16 (2022)
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.5%
  • Dimensions: 357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm (14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches)
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ENVY 16 (2022).
Performance
82
Gaming
55
Display
64
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
79
Case
70
NanoReview Score
67
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ENVY 16 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.32 kg (5.12 lbs)
Dimensions 357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm
14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches
Area 900 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.5%
Side bezels 5.3 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1669
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10284
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1691
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14780

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision No

Comments

