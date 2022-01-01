HP ENVY 16 (2022)
- Launched: May 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.5%
- Dimensions: 357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm (14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches)
Review
Performance
82
Gaming
55
Display
64
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
79
Case
70
NanoReview Score
67
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ENVY 16 (2022)
Case
|Weight
|2.32 kg (5.12 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm
14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|900 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.5%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|150 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1669
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10284
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1691
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14780
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
3.46 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No