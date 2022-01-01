Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 16 (2022) or Vivobook Pro 16X OLED – what's better?

HP ENVY 16 (2022) vs Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED

67 out of 100
HP ENVY 16 (2022)
VS
67 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
HP ENVY 16 (2022)
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 16 (2022) and Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
  • Can run popular games at about 117-159% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 16 (2022)
vs
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED

Case

Weight 2.32 kg (5.12 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm
14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches		 354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm
13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches
Area 900 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.5% ~84.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 51.4 dB -

Display

Size 16.1 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 1000% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 150 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 663 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz -
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
ENVY 16 (2022)
3.46 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED +212%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84.4 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 12.9 x 8.4 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision No Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED and HP ENVY 16 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
