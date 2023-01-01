Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch, 250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (Touch, 250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 2560 x 1440 (300 nits) 2560 x 1440 (400 nits) - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - RTX A500 Mobile 4GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ZBook Power G10 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (130.3 vs 139.8 square inches) Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 22.8 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.9 inches 357.4 x 252.4 x 19.9 mm

14.07 x 9.94 x 0.78 inches Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 902 cm2 (139.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~83.3% Side bezels 7 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 175° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 55 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch, 250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (Touch, 250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 2560 x 1440 (300 nits) 2560 x 1440 (400 nits) 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison ENVY 16 (2023) 16.1″ (16:10 ratio) = 116.5 in2 ZBook Power G10 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 ~ 12% more screen space Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness ZBook Power G10 250 nits ENVY 16 (2023) +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 120 / 150 W 200 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter - 600 grams

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A500 Mobile 4GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP - 95 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 832 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1537 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ZBook Power G10 +68% 5.8 TFLOPS ENVY 16 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional No Infrared sensor Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.