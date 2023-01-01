Home > Laptop comparison > ZBook Power G10 or ENVY 16 (2023) – what's better?

HP ZBook Power G10 vs ENVY 16 (2023)

58 out of 100
HP ZBook Power G10
VS
65 out of 100
HP ENVY 16 (2023)
HP ZBook Power G10
HP ENVY 16 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ZBook Power G10 and ENVY 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ZBook Power G10
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (130.3 vs 139.8 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZBook Power G10
vs
ENVY 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 22.8 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.9 inches		 357.4 x 252.4 x 19.9 mm
14.07 x 9.94 x 0.78 inches
Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 902 cm2 (139.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~83.3%
Side bezels 7 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 175° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 55 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
ENVY 16 (2023)
16.1″ (16:10 ratio) = 116.5 in2
ZBook Power G10
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~12% more screen space
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
ZBook Power G10
250 nits
ENVY 16 (2023) +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 120 / 150 W 200 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 600 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 832 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1537 MHz 1550 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ZBook Power G10 +68%
5.8 TFLOPS
ENVY 16 (2023)
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional No
Infrared sensor Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or ENVY 16 (2023)
2. Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED or HP ENVY 16 (2023)
3. HP EliteBook 650 G10 or ZBook Power G10
4. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or HP ZBook Power G10
5. HP ZBook Studio 16 G9 or Power G10
6. HP ZBook Firefly 16 G10 or Power G10
7. Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) or HP ZBook Power G10
8. HP ZBook Power G9 or Power G10
9. Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) or HP ZBook Power G10
10. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) or HP ZBook Power G10
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY 16 (2023) and ZBook Power G10 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский