HP ENVY 17 (2022) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80%

~80% Dimensions: 398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm (15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ENVY 17 (2022). Performance 70 Gaming 40 Display 32 Battery Life 59 Connectivity 79 Case 67 NanoReview Score 52

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ENVY 17 (2022)

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) Dimensions 398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm

15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches Area 1032 cm2 (159.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% Side bezels 7.6 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1646 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 8817 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1668 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 8868

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 GPU performance 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No