Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 17 (2022): full specs and tests

HP ENVY 17 (2022)

HP ENVY 17 (2022)
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80%
  • Dimensions: 398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm (15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ENVY 17 (2022).
Performance
70
Gaming
40
Display
32
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
79
Case
67
NanoReview Score
52
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ENVY 17 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm
15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches
Area 1032 cm2 (159.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80%
Side bezels 7.6 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1646
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8817
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1668
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8868

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24
GPU performance
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. HP ENVY 17 (2022) and ENVY 17
2. HP ENVY 17 (2022) and ENVY 15 (2021)
3. HP ENVY 17 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
4. HP ENVY 17 (2022) and Spectre x360 16
5. HP ENVY 17 (2022) and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
6. HP ENVY 17 (2022) and LG Gram 17 (2022)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский